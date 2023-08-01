The Egyptian government has thumbed up a proposal by the Danish Maersk to acquire half of the wind power plants in the Zaafarana complex at Ras Ghareb City in the Red Sea, Al Mal News reported on July 27th, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Accordingly, the government requested Maersk to submit a financial offer to pave the way for negotiations.

On July 10th, it was reported that the UK leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure Actis was close to acquiring the Gabal El Zeit wind plant in Egypt.

It was previously reported in May that the Saudi-based power plants developer ACWA POWER and the UAE’s Alcazar Energy showed interest in acquiring the wind farms located in Egypt’s Gabal El Zeit and Zafarana.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).