Arab Finance: Trading on National Printing Company's shares commenced on August 5th, following the completion of its public offering and private placement on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to a statement.

Under the offering,nearly 21.171 million shares were sold and allocated to 3,359 investors for a total value of nearly EGP 450 million.

On his part, EGX’s Chairman Ahmed El Sheikh highlighted that this step comes within the framework of the authority’s strategy to increase the number of listed companies and enrich its sectoral diversity.

This will contribute to promoting the market's attractiveness to local and international investors, in accordance with the listing rules and offering prospectuses approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

El Sheikh added that the company’s EGX listing reflects growing investor confidence in the state's economic policies and the Egyptian capital market.

It also marks an important step toward deepening the market and expanding the investor base, which will contribute to attracting more local and foreign investments.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).