Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid has witnessed the finalization of a settlement agreement between the major shareholders of Misr Italia, which has an investment portfolio exceeding EGP 100 billion, as per a statement.

The agreement was reached through mediation led by the Investors Disputes Settlement Center at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), following a series of intensive negotiations with all concerned parties under a framework of transparency and cooperation.

Moreover, the agreement resulted in comprehensive and mutually agreed solutions, helping create a stable environment for project completion, supporting urban development plans, and reinforcing investor confidence in Egypt as an investment destination.