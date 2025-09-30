Arab Finance: The board of Madinet Masr agreed upon the establishment of real estate development companies outside Egypt, as well as approved initial investments of nearly $5 million, according to a bourse statement.

The company logged consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 1.281 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 11.88% from EGP 1.454 billion.

Sales jumped by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 4.789 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 4.476 billion.

