Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the government’s plans to implement a considerable raise in the minimum wage.

For the first time, this wage increase is set to exceed the country’s inflation rate.

During the cabinet’s meeting on March 28th, Madbouly highlighted that the government presented the increase proposal as part of the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027 budget draft to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

However, El-Sisi ordered further refinements in wages across key sectors, particularly health and education.

The new plan is expected to be resubmitted to the president within days after incorporating the requested additions.

Madbouly recently depicted the wages issue as a top priority within the government’s policies, which aim to support citizens and improve income levels, especially amid current regional and global economic challenges.