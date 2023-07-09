Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir has met with his Lebanese counterpart Abbas Al Hajj Hassan to discuss ways of boosting bilateral agricultural cooperation, the Egyptian ministry stated on July 8th.

The two ministers also probed methods of providing Egyptian support and expertise in the field of fish farming to Lebanon.

Improving breeds in the field of animal production, as well as combating brown rot in the potato crop were also discussed.

