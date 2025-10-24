Arab Finance: The board members of Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) approved the sale of four land plots, according to a bourse filing.

The first one is located in the Kima areaa, spanning 1,240 square meters, surrounded by a wall. Another land is situated on the Oid Friendship Road over 15,133 square meters, surrounded by a wall.

Surrounded by a wall as well, the third land plot is in the Al-Shailal poultry area on 68,834 square meters.

Finally, the fourth one is located at the beginning of the New Friendship Road in the Al-Seel area over 8,000 sqaure meters.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2025, the company’s net profits after tax hit EGP 999.977 million in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, lower by 60.59% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 2.537 billion.

