The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) have probed joint cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, a statement revealed.

Both authorities discussed ways to exchange knowledge, expertise, and views on issues of mutual concern, along with ways to bolster trade cooperation.

This came during a virtual meeting between EDA’s Chairman Tamer Essam and JFDA’s Director General Nizar Mahmoud Mahidat.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).