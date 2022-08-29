Egypt - Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation has revealed that the cooperation projects between Egypt and Japan reached $2.8bn.

Al-Mashat and Hiroshi Oka, the Japanese ambassador in Cairo, launched the the Japan-Egypt High Level Policy Dialogue on Development Cooperation in the light of following up on the development of joint relations, and discussing future cooperation opportunities.

The dialogue was attended by representatives of the Japanese Embassy in Cairo, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

The Minister stressed the importance of holding a high-level policy dialogue between the Egyptian and Japanese sides, which has become a major approach in the Ministry of International Cooperation that is followed with all multilateral and bilateral development partners in the presence of representatives of all ministries and national authorities to formulate development cooperation strategies, in a way that enhances joint development efforts within the framework of the state’s development priorities.

Al-Mashat pointed out the importance of holding a policy dialogue at a high level of representation with the aim of strengthening strategic relations between the two countries, upgrading the development cooperation portfolio, which currently represents $2.8bn, and exchanging visions and views on future cooperation in accordance with development priorities, as well as discussing ongoing projects and overcoming challenges, obstacles that prevent their implementation, which will reflect on the efforts of the two countries to achieve the sustainable development goals.

She said that, without a doubt, multilateral cooperation and joint action has become more important than ever in light of sudden shocks and global crises represented by the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, climate changes and the Russian-Ukrainian war, stressing that the Egyptian government is working to strengthen joint relations with all Partners in order to advance its development priorities, implement sustainable development goals, attract investments in new and renewable energy and green hydrogen, and promote the transition to a green economy.

The Minister touched on Egypt’s preparations to host and chair the COP27 Climate Summit, stressing that Egypt does not view climate action as a separate factor from development efforts, but they are completely interconnected, as it is not possible to achieve development without climate action.

She continued that That`s why the Ministry of International Cooperation launched the “NWFE” program to finance the list of green government projects in the fields of energy, food and water, under the umbrella of the National Climate Change Strategy, and in implementation of the Prime Minister’s assignments to prepare a list of green development projects and promote them among development partners.

In a related context, Al-Mashat touched upon the launching of the Egypt Forum for International Cooperation and Development Finance in its second edition next September, which will witness the gathering of African Ministers of Environment and Finance to discuss and discuss common visions ahead of the climate summit.

For his part, Oka stated that Japan will continue to support sustainable development in Egypt in accordance with its development needs — including the NWFE Programme — by focusing on three priority areas.

Specifically, Japan’s cooperation includes development of high-quality infrastructure — such as the fourth line of the Cairo Metro, Borg Al-Arab International Airport —and public-private collaboration to provide clean energy ahead of the 27th UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.

It also encompasses cooperation in the health sector in combating the coronavirus and establishing the Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS); the food and agricultural sectors to ensure food security in the face of the Russian-Ukrainian War; the education and human resource development sectors through the Egyptian-Japanese University of Science and Technology (E-JUST), the Egyptian-Japanese Schools (EJS), and the Egyptian-Japanese Partnership in Education (EJEP).

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).