The Egyptian government has initially identified seven major strategic industries to benefit from the tax exemptions announced last August, a government official told Asharq Business on September 5th.

The decision includes the petrochemical, green hydrogen, solar power, electric vehicles (EVs), mining, textiles, and electronics industries, the official added.

The official noted that other industries are being studied to be included in the decision, adding that the final list of the tax-exempted industries will be completed before the end of 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).