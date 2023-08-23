Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with the Indian Ambassador to Cairo Shri Ajit Gupte to discuss potential cooperation in several development fields, as per a statement on August 22nd.

Both sides probed bolstering strategic collaboration between Egypt and India.

The meeting also featured ways of widening the scope of cooperation to build capacities and promote human capital investment efforts via the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program.

This is along with discussing the possibility of establishing an Indian international training center in Egypt to boost expertise exchange and promote training activities.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).