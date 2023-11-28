President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where they discussed ways of enhancing joint industry, transportation, tourism, communications, and information technology cooperation, the Egyptian presidency stated.

Both leaders agreed to intensify efforts aimed at increasing trade exchange and promoting joint investments.

The meeting also touched on the regional situation, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

For her part, Novák hailed the Egyptian role in maintaining stability and peace in the Middle East.

“The meeting also touched on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The two Presidents agreed on the importance of robust international action to resolve the crisis,” the statement added.

