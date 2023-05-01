Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade has raised the prices of 29 key commodities sold to ration card holders, according to Ala Mas’ouleety’s Ahmed Moussa.

Starting Monday, May 1st, the price of cooking oil will be increased by 20% to EGP 30 from EGP 25, and the price of one kilogram of sugar will be raised by 20% to EGP 12.6 from EGP 10.50, as revealed on the talk show.

Meanwhile, the price of rice will increase to EGP 12 per gram from EGP 10.50, while the price of a kilogram of flour will be EGP 18.

Additionally, the price of pasta will rise to EGP 13 per 800 grams and EGP 6.50 per 400 grams.

