Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly praised the recent agricultural leap on in Toshka project, located south of Aswan governorate, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He stressed the effective coordination between the concerned state agencies, to control all harvesting procedures and the supply of wheat from farmers in the prescribed quantities, with guidance to pay their dues on-the-go, with the mandate of the governors to follow up these steps periodically.

The Prime Minister touched on the results of the Egyptian Family Iftar ceremony, which included all segments of society, stressing that the government will begin implementing the president’s mandate, which was issued on Tuesday, according to an executive plan.

He pointed out that these assignments will contribute to the private sector’s participation in state-owned assets, to double the role of this sector in the development of the economy,

Furthermore they will help launch an initiative to support and localize national industries by strengthening the role of the private sector and expanding the base of large and medium-sized industries.

During the meeting, Madbouly pointed to the World Bank’s report on the rise in prices in the coming period, stressing that it is necessary to take these estimates into consideration to be ready for the challenges, which contributes to the success in facing this global crisis that affects all countries.

He said the new budget divs were presented on Tuesday in a meeting with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The president directed that fiscal discipline be maintained in the general budget, and that all measures be taken to ensure the safe financial and economic path of the state is maintained in this regard

Khalid Abdul Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Health, said that the current period is witnessing the lowest number of hospital attendance, the least number of patients, and the least number of deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,

This has allowed for the reopening of all hospitals to function in the provision of medical services, the implementation of various presidential initiatives for the health of citizens and the necessary surgical interventions.

During the meeting, Minister of Tourism Khaled El-Anany presented a summary of the tourist arrivals during the past two months, and the government’s efforts to diversify the tourism markets in light of the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

