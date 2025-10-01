Arab Finance: Egypt and Greece signed a cooperation agreement to finalize the technical and economic studies of their joint electricity interconnection project, according to a statement.

The project targets to export electricity capacity of up to 3,000 megawatts from Egypt to European markets via the Greek grid.

The deal was signed between the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) as the operator of Egypt's unified power grid, Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) as the grid's operator in Greece, and Copelouzos Group's Elia, which is implementing the project.

Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, affirmed the government’s support for enhancing electrical interconnection projects and integration with the grids of neighboring countries.

Esmat noted that the joint project will contribute to achieving sustainable development.

Within the framework of the general strategy for electrical interconnection with the European electricity grid, the deal anchors Egypt’s position as a regional hub for energy exchange and a bridge for the transfer and exchange of electricity between the three continents worldwide.

The minister also highlighted the importance of interconnection projects in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's vision and the government's policy aimed at relying on renewable energy and reducing the use of traditional fuels.

