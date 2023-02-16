Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker received Ambassador of Greece to Cairo Νikolaos Papageorgiou to discuss cooperation between Egypt and Greece in field of electricity and renewable energy, as well as developments in the joint power linkage project between the two countries.

This comes as an affirmation of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s vision to activate the government’s policy, which aims to consolidate Egypt’s role as a regional center for energy in the eastern Mediterranean region.

Shaker praised the efforts exerted to complete necessary procedures for the joint power linkage project, which is considered an important gateway for linking Egypt and Europe through Greece and Cyprus.

The minister noted that this historic project is of great importance to Egypt’s strategic plan in order to achieve economic development and energy security, and that this project is one of the projects that help link Egypt to the European electrical network, and thus Egypt will be a regional center for energy exchange.

He further highlighted the importance of interconnection and exchange of electrical energy in supporting hybrid energy, especially renewable energies, which will achieve economic and political benefits for the concerned countries.

During the meeting, the Electricity minister stated that the Egyptian political leadership is interested in electrical linkage projects. In addition, the power linkage project in the south towards the African continent to take advantage of the huge potential of water energy in Africa, as the electrical linkage between the north and south of the Mediterranean will work to absorb the huge energies that will be generated from clean energy.

For his part, the Greek ambassador to Cairo Νikolaos Papageorgiou praised the distinguished political relations between the two countries, stressing the need to support and strengthen these relations.

Papageorgiou added that the power linkage project achieves economic and political benefits for the concerned countries, noted that the implementation of the project enhances the partnership between Egypt and Greece, in addition to achieving advantages for them, and thus Egypt will be an important energy carrier for the European continent.

