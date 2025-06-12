Arab Finance: Gadwa for Industrial Development’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) agreed to cut the issued capital to EGP 1.962 billion from EGP 2.004 billion, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will reduce its capital by EGP 41.346 million by writing off 21.761 million treasury shares at a nominal value of EGP 1.90 per share, based on 2024 financial statements.

In 2024, the EGX-listed firm’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company hiked by 44.437% to EGP 1.444 billion in 2024 from EGP 1 billion in 2023.