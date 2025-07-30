Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) licensed four companies to operate within non-banking financial business and investment fund activities, according to a statement.

The FRA passed the licensing of Al Ahli Kuwait-Egypt Leasing Company to add factoring to its original purpose.

IFS Financial Solutions Company also obtained a license to add finance lease activities to its factoring business.

The authority also granted a license to Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments, which enables the company to operate within the investment fund business, whether by itself or with third parties. Aur Real Estate Finance Company was also licensed to perform such activities.

The FRA also approved the registration of the Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as well as the Bank of Alexandria in the authority for dealing with government securities and financial instruments in the secondary market.