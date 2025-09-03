Arab Finance: The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) granted approvals for eight companies to establish new real estate investment funds and licenses to operate in investment funds and non-banking financial activities, as per a statement.

The authority approved the establishment of the Bokra Private Equity Investment Fund and the Bokra Venture Capital Investment Fund. It also licensed Bokra Metals Investment Fund to practice investment fund activities.

Moreover, the FRA approved the establishment of the SAFE Real Estate Fund and SAFE for underwriting securities subscriptions and the management of real estate investment funds.

It also granted Sahal for SME Financing a license to practice small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing.

Act Financial Holding has also been licensed to conduct investment fund activities and the authority also greenlit adding the underwriting business to the original purpose of Sadara Holding Company.

