Arab Finance: Ezz Steel is set to submit an objection to the European Commission regarding the methodology used to calculate provisional anti-dumping duties on its products, an unnamed company official told Asharq Business.

The commission had granted concerned parties a three-week window to challenge its findings.

The European Commission announced on Friday, March 14th, that it would impose provisional anti-dumping duties on steel imports from Egypt, Japan, and Vietnam, effective April 7th.

A final decision is expected in October.