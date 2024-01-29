Egypt is seeking to raise the private sector’s contribution to the state’s total investments to 65%, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated.

Madbouly noted that the country is keen on encouraging the private sector to promote its participation in different development and services projects.

This came during a meeting held by the prime minister to follow up on the efforts exerted respecting the cooperation with the private sector to implement infrastructure projects.

