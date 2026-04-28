Egypt - Emaar Misr for Development has launched a new phase at Uptown Cairo with the introduction of Golf Mansions, a collection of villas overlooking the project’s golf courses, as per an emailed press release.

The launch is part of ongoing development within Uptown Cairo, a project by Emaar Properties, expanding its residential offering in East Cairo. The new phase includes villas ranging from 260 to 960 square meters, with direct views of the golf course.

The development includes a social club focused on health and wellness. The master plan incorporates varying elevation levels to provide views of green spaces, alongside infrastructure designed to support a residential community.

Uptown Cairo spans around 4.2 million square meters at an altitude of approximately 200 meters above sea level and includes more than 3,500 residential units. The development is located about 25 minutes from Zamalek and Downtown Cairo, 20 minutes from Heliopolis and Maadi, and 10 minutes from New Cairo.

The project includes facilities such as the American International School in Egypt, KingsVille Equestrian Center, an 18-hole golf course, and Uptown Sports Arena, in addition to retail and service areas including Golf Plaza and Uptown Plaza, as well as Uptown Club.

Emaar Misr’s portfolio includes projects across West and East Cairo, the North Coast, and the Red Sea, including Marassi North Coast, Soul, Belle Vie, Cairo Gate, Mivida, Mivida Gardens in New Cairo, and Marassi Red Sea.

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