Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has chaired a board meeting to discuss the export burdens refund program’s budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to a statement.

El-Khatib reviewed the program’s budget, which totals EGP 45 billion, including EGP 38 billion allocated to various export sectors, in addition to EGP 7 billion for the potential expansion of specialized programs.

The minister also discussed a set of proposals to enhance the program's effectiveness and expand its impact in the medium term. These measures include deploying incentives based on an economic complexity method to increase added value.

Furthermore, the state aims to launch an integrated electronic platform for foreign trade and leverage human capacity to expand the Egyptian talent base in the export sector.

During the meeting, he outlined the government’s efforts to develop the customs clearance environment and improve clearance timesز

The strategic goal is to reduce the average clearance time to two days, El-Khatib said, adding that Egypt currently has an average of 5.8 days.

He also highlighted that joint work continues with the Ministry of Finance to implement 29 reform measures aimed at improving trade flow at various ports and entry points.

In the same vein, he affirmed that work is underway to launch a unified national electronic platform for export leaders to bolster the competitiveness of Egyptian exporters, enabling them to access new markets and supporting the goal of reaching $145 billion in exports by 2030.

The planned platform focuses on improving the economic complexity of Egyptian exports, offering companies direct access to global markets.

It will provide unified digital services encompassing shipping procedures, certification, market data updates, and integrated relevant government systems related to foreign trade.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).