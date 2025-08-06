Arab Finance: Egyptians for Housing and Development Company logged net profits after tax worth EGP 40.794 million, an annual jump of 47.497% from EGP 27.657 million, the financial statements showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.012 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.009 in the year-ago period, while the revenues climbed to EGP 116.507 million from EGP 96 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Egyptians for Housing’s net profits after tax amounted to EGP 22.475 million, up 121.6% year on year (YoY) from EGP 10.143 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).