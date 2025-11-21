Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session with a mixed performance, with the EGX30 index declining by 0.51% to 40,302.39 points.

Meanwhile, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.05% to 4,295.24 points.

The EGX35-LV also rose by 0.22% to 4,494.54 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.28% at 12,300.63 points and by 0.16% at 16,293.49, respectively.

A total of 2.873 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 19.356 billion over 139,967 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.874 trillion.

Arab investors took over 69.48% of the trading transactions, while Egyptian and foreign traders made up 28.86% and 1.67%, respectively.

Retail investors equaled 24.6% of total trading, while institutions accounted for 75.39%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 264.513 million. Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 241.285 million and EGP 23.228 million, respectively.