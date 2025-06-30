Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 rising by 0.62% to 33,206.76 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.89% to 3,457.09 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index also ended the session higher by 1.02% at 9,911.08 points and by 0.84% at 13,457.19 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 7.097 billion through the exchange of 2.264 billion shares over 140,704 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.356 trillion.

Retail investors took over 73.69% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 26.3%.

Egyptian investors controlled 73.84% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 13.8% and 12.35%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 100.413 million and EGP 1.477 billion, respectively. Foreign traders were sellers with EGP 1.577 billion.