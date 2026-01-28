Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on mixed performance, with the benchmark EGX30 index rising 0.69% to 47,834.55 points.

The Sharia-compliant EGX33 Shariah index edged down 0.02% to 4,968.18 points, while the EGX35-LV increased 0.13% to 4,904.1 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index ended the session lower by 1.04% at 12,505.58 points, and the broader EGX100 index fell by 0.57% at 17,184.58 points.

Trading activity saw 1.734 billion shares exchanged at a total value of EGP 6.820 billion across 151,198 transactions.

The market capitalization stood at EGP 3.181 trillion by the close of the session.

Egyptian investors accounted for 82.76% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 4.93% and 12.31%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 67.2% of transactions, compared to 32.79% for institutional investors.

On the net activity front, Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 22.009 million and EGP 81.002 million, respectively, while foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 103.012 million.