Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Thursday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index climbed by 2.09% to 39,949.66 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.76% to 4,101.74 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.74% to 4,369.12 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.03% at 12,081.6 points and by 0.38% at 15,989.98.

A total of 1.709 billion shares were traded over 149,896 transactions at a value of EGP 7.062 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap amounted to EGP 2.842 trillion.

Egyptians took over 82% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 6.82% and 11.18%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 67.86% of total trading, while institutions represented 32.13%.

Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 402.358 million. Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 115.968 million and EGP 286.390 million, respectively.