Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Thursday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index climbed by 2.18% to 40,821.96 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 1.16% to 4,149.36 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 1.06% to 4,415.4 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.28% at 12,115.03 points and by 0.67% at 16,097.06.

A total of 1.273 billion shares were traded over 144,064 transactions at a value of EGP 5.510 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap amounted to EGP 2.893 trillion.

Egyptians took over 89.36% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 2.76% and 7.89%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 78.77% of total trading, while institutions represented 21.22%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 22.739 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 7.490 million and EGP 15.249 million, respectively.