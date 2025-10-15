Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.13% to 37,459.13 points.

The EGX35-LV also climbed by 0.07% to 4,132.04 points.

On the other hand, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went down by 0.36% to 3,776.78 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session lower by 0.17% at 11,457.99 points and by 0.12% at 15,162.51.

The turnover hit EGP 5.903 billion through the exchange of 1.846 billion shares over 127,197 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap hit EGP 2.664 trillion.

Egyptians made up 87.5% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5.36% and 7.14%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 71.68% of total trading, while institutions equaled the remaining 28.31%.

Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 357.949 million and EGP 12.665 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 370.614 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).