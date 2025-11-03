Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index declined by 0.48% to 38,082.88 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.17% to 3,932.28 points.

The EGX35-LV also went down by 0.36% to 4,319.5 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session lower by 0.06% at 12,078.22 points and by 0.29% at 15,863.01.

A total of 1.278 billion shares were traded over 136,304 transactions at a value of EGP 4.529 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.761 trillion.

Egyptians accounted for 93.85% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.56% and 1.59%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 81.68% of total trading, while institutions represented 18.31%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 116.485 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 109.913 million and EGP 6.571 million, respectively.