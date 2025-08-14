Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session lower after the EGX30 index edged down by 0.41% to 35,855.26 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also declined by 0.33% to 3,632.71 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV dropped by 0.41% to 3,828.84 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.25% at 10,620.09 points and by 0.43% at 14,260.24, respectively.

A total of 1.270 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 3.857 billion over 108,369 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.498 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 91.82% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 4.53% and 3.65%, respectively.

Individuals represented 77.93% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for 22.06%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 13.169 million and EGP 36.153 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign traders were buyers with EGP 49.322 million.

