Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session on a positive note after the EGX30 index rose by 0.03% to 34,085.74 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went up by 0.76% to 3,480.44 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.41% at 10,197.03 points and by 0.42% at 13,776.82 points, respectively.

The trading value hit EGP 4.150 billion through the exchange of 1.637 billion shares in 101,291 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.391 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 88.59% of the trading transaction, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 4.12% and 7.28%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 71.68% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 28.31%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 72.251 million and EGP 64.753 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 137 million.