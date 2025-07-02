Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index declining by 0.46% to 32,703.92 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 1.02% to 3,401.44 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.85% at 9,882.63 points and by 0.96% at 13,348.18 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 5.185 billion through the trading of 1.619 million shares in 114,235 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.326 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 69.25% of the total trading, while the institutions represented the remaining 30.74%.

Foreign and Arab traders accounted for 15.34% and 3.38% of the trading transactions, respectively. The Egyptian investors took over 81.27%.

Foreign investors were sellers with EGP 452.543 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were buyers with EGP 409.266 million and EGP 43.277 million, respectively.