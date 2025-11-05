Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index standing at 39,065.73 points, up 1.15%.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly up by 1.27% to 4,053.52 points.

Also, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.30% to 4,349.67 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.27% at 12,196.16 points and by 0.44% at 16,061.02, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 7.101 billion through the exchange of 1.549 billion shares over 149,289 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.806 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 91.17% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 5.19% and 3.64%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 68.58% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 31.41%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 10.349 million and EGP 145.139 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 155.488 billion.