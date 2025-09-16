Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session with mixed performance after the EGX30 index rose by 0.15% to 35,165.84 points.

The EGX35-LV went up by 0.25% to 3,903.93 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, dropped by 0.25% to 3,508.1 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index finished the trading session lower by 0.50% at 10,868.68 points and by 0.50% at 14,348.68, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 4.868 billion through the exchange of 2.211 billion shares over 116,197 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.520 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 88.3% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 6.78% and 4.92%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 75.22% of the total trading, while institutions made up 24.77%.

Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 452.831 million. Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 351.026 million and EGP 101.805 million, respectively.

