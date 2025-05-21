Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to the Egyptian pound went down on Tuesday, reaching EGP 49.9 for purchasing and EGP 50 for selling at Banque Misr at 12:53 PM.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate hit EGP 49.86 for buying and EGP 49.96 for selling at 2:9 pm.

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at EGP 49.86 for purchasing and EGP 49.96 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

