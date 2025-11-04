Arab Finance: EFG Holding has completed a capital increase of EGP 4.2 billion at Bank NXT, executed at par value with full participation from all shareholders, as per a press release.

The group contributed EGP 2.143 billion, maintaining its 51% ownership and majority control following the transaction.

The capital injection reflects EFG Holding’s confidence in Bank NXT’s strong fundamentals and long-term growth outlook.

The new funds will strengthen the bank’s balance sheet and provide greater flexibility to execute its expansion plans.

The move also aligns with EFaG Holding’s broader strategy to drive value creation across its diversified businesses.

Bank NXT, acquired by EFG Holding in 2021 when it operated under the name aiBANK, has reported solid operational results in 2025.

Total loans to customers rose by about 26% to EGP 41.0 billion by the end of June 2025, up from EGP 32.5 billion at the end of 2024.

The customer base increased 22% to around 106,000, while deposits climbed 12% to EGP 76.2 billion, compared with EGP 68.0 billion at year-end 2024.

Net profit reached EGP 1.1 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 24% rise from EGP 901.6 million in the same period last year.

