Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and an investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, successfully completed its advisory role on the accelerated bookbuild (ABB) sale of shares in Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO), as per an emailed press release.

The transaction, valued at EGP 2.45 billion, stands out as one of Egypt’s most significant secondary equity deals this year, reflecting renewed investor confidence and improved market liquidity.

Acting as the sole financial advisor and bookrunner, EFG Hermes facilitated the placement of 87 million shares in MOPCO, which trades on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) under the ticker MFPC.

The efficiently executed ABB underscores the firm’s strong investor network, integrated equity capital markets (ECM) and sales platform, and ability to manage large-scale transactions within accelerated timeframes while ensuring market stability.

