Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries has signed an asset purchase agreement with a regional company operating in the food sector to acquire production machinery for EGP 320 million, as per a disclosure.

The acquisition includes two cake production lines, two bakery production lines, and additional industry-related equipment.

The new lines are expected to boost the company's production capacity by approximately 15% across its core segments, particularly cakes and croissants.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the EGX-listed firm posted 18.70% higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 1.07 billion, compared with EGP 864.689 million in H1 2024.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).