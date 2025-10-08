Arab Finance: The Egyptian Company for Mineral Resources (ECMR) and Ferchem Masr for Fertilizers and Chemicals (FERC) have inked a framework agreement to establish joint phosphate manufacturing projects, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources stated on October 7th.

Under the new partnership, the two parties will establish a specialized factory for manufacturing phosphate fertilizers and another facility for upgrading low-quality phosphate ore to maximize its economic value.

The initiative aligns with the third axis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy, which focuses on developing and expanding the mining sector to enhance the added value of mineral resources and ensure their optimal exploitation.

