Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) increased by 11.34% to EGP 2.643 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 2.374 billion in H1 2024, according to financial results.

Net interest income hiked to EGP 4.786 billion in the January-June 2025 period from EGP 4.037 billion a year earlier.

As for the standalone results, the net interest income after tax hit EGP 2.605 billion at the end of June 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.316 billion.

Non-consolidated interest income reached EGP 4.730 billion in the first six months of 2025, higher than EGP 3.957 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 2.32 from EGP 2.79.