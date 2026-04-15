Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Delta Insurance greenlighted cash dividends amounting to EGP 337.560 million (EGP 2.7 per share) for 2025, to be disbursed into two installments, according to a bourse filing.

The first installment, valued at EGP 100 million (EGP 0.80 per share), will be paid within a month from the general assembly’s date of April 9th, 2026.

Meanwhile, the second installment, valued at EGP 237.560 million (EGP 1.90 per share), will be distributed during August.

Delta Insurance reported a 44.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest at the end of December 2025, registering EGP 887.586 million.