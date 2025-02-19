Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) and Croatia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between the two nations across various investment sectors.

The MoU was signed by Yasser Abbas, Deputy CEO of GAFI, and Tomislav Bošnjak, Croatia’s Ambassador to Egypt. The signing ceremony underscores the commitment of both countries to fostering deeper economic relations and facilitating new investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized that the agreement seeks to promote bilateral investments, enhance the overall investment climate, and provide essential support services for investors. He noted that this memorandum reflects a shared vision for economic growth, aiming to establish a strong and sustainable partnership between Egypt and Croatia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Abbas reiterated the Authority’s commitment to strengthening investment ties with Croatia. He highlighted that discussions in recent months had focused on expanding cooperation, leading to this formal agreement with the Croatian Ministry of Economy. Abbas also emphasized the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and noted that the MoU encourages stronger collaboration between businesses in both countries.

The agreement includes provisions to enhance cooperation in all key investment areas, with a structured plan for the organization of reciprocal visits between Egyptian and Croatian business delegations. These visits will facilitate direct discussions, foster business matchmaking, and develop a comprehensive investment opportunity roadmap. Abbas concluded by stating that this exchange of expertise and information will be instrumental in unlocking new economic prospects for both nations.

