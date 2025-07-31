Arab Finance: Credit Agricole Egypt (CIEB) recorded a 99.92% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest in the first half (H1) of 2025 to EGP 3.554 billion from EGP 4.213 billion, the bank stated.

Net interest income hit EGP 5.450 billion during the January-June period of 2025, up from EGP 5.393 billion in the same period a year ago.

The bank’s standalone net profits after tax dropped to EGP 3.533 billion in H1 2025, compared to EGP 4.198 billion in H1 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone net interest income hiked to EGP 5.433 billion from EGP 5.376 billion.

Launched in 1996 and listed on the EGX in 2006, Crédit Agricole has subsidiaries operating across Egypt, working on commercial and professional services, in addition to thrifts and mortgage finance.