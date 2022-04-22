Egypt - Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea chaired a meeting of a committee formed to set rules and mechanisms for replacing three-wheeled tuk-tuks — which are used as a means of public transportation in some parts of the country — with small, safe, and civilised alternatives.

Gamea said that the committee has presented models that can serve as an alternative to the outdated vehicle, giving priority to models that run on clean energy.

She also noted that there are offers that have been submitted by the Ministries of Military Production and Public Business Sector to provide alternative vehicles for tuk-tuks in cooperation with a number of manufacturers — whether local or from abroad.

Furthermore, the minister explained that there are three main factors that must be met by any chosen alternative — namely that should be environmentally friendly and easy to drive like tuk-tuks. Any alternative must also take into account the security dimensions by being eligible to the traffic licensing system as well as safe for passengers.

She also pointed out that the meeting stressed the importance of adhering to the application of the approved standard specifications for this type of vehicles, which include all the state-imposed technical requirements to facilitate manufacturers in the production process in addition to facilitating licensing procedures.

For his part, Minister of the Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfik stated that negotiations are currently underway with an international company in the field of automobile production to produce electric-powered tuk-tuks.

He noted that this vehicle will have many advantages, both in terms of its compact size — which is commensurate with the nature of the areas in which tuk-tuks operate — in addition to its reliance on clean energy and the ability to track it electronically to maintain the security and safety of citizens.

Months ago, the Ministry of Trade and Industry issued a decision to halt the import of basic components for tuk-tuk manufacturing, including the base, chassis, and engine.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).