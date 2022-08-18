Egypt expressed on Wednesday its sincere congratulations to the government and people of Tunisia on the Independent High Electoral Commission’s announcement that it accepted the draft text of the new constitution of the Republic of Tunisia.

The acceptance was based on the results of a country-wide referendum, which reflected the will of the Tunisian people and their aspiration to continue the progressive and prosperous track the country is on.

Egypt also stressed its continued support for and solidarity with Tunisia within the framework of the long-standing historical relations and brotherly ties that bind the two countries and peoples.

Chairperson of the Independent High Electoral Commission of Tunisia Farouk Bouasskar announced the acceptance of the new draft constitution after it was voted on in a referendum on 25 July. The results of the referendum indicated that 94.6% of voters approve of the new draft.

Bouasskar stressed that the new constitution will come into force after the president of the republic authorises its publication in a special issue of the official gazette of the Tunisian republic.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).