Arab Finance: Cairo Housing and Development Company posted 97% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 34.518 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded profits were compared with EGP 1.152 billion in H1 2024.

Cairo Housing posted revenues amounting to EGP 267.602 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 188.477 million a year earlier.

The standalone net profits after tax hit EGP 22.493 million at the end of June 2025, lower than EGP 1.522 billion.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) plunged to EGP 0.015 in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 1.165 in the corresponding period of 2024.