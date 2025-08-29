Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet approved a draft resolution setting out the rules, conditions, and procedures for tenants under the old rent system to obtain alternative housing units, in accordance with Article 8 of Law No. 164 of 2025, as per a statement.

The resolution entitles tenants or those whose contracts were extended under laws No. 49 of 1977 and No. 136 of 1981, before the expiration of their contracts, to be allocated residential or non-residential units owned by the state, either for rent or ownership. Allocation will be subject to specific rules and prioritization systems designed to ensure fairness and efficiency.

The decision assigns responsibility for providing units to state entities, including the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), local administration units, the Social Housing and Real Estate Finance Support Fund, and the Urban Development Fund.

A new central department within the Social Housing Fund, named “Rent and Alternative Housing,” will oversee the process, receive applications, and coordinate with relevant authorities.

Applications must be submitted within three months of the launch of a unified electronic platform, which will allow applicants to create accounts, track application status, and upload required documents such as proof of tenancy, family income, and marital status.

Hard copy submissions will also be accepted at post offices to accommodate the elderly, people with disabilities, and others unable to access the platform.

The resolution specifies conditions for eligibility, including proof of actual residence in the rented unit, absence of ownership of another suitable property, and a commitment to vacate the old unit once the new one is allocated.

Allocation systems include rent, rent-to-own, and ownership through various financing or payment methods.

Priority will be given to original tenants and their spouses, followed by extended tenants. Applicants will be ranked based on age, income, and marital status. Grievances can be filed if applications are rejected, with appeals to be reviewed within one month.

Successful applicants must complete financial payments according to the chosen allocation system and use the unit for its intended purpose.

Any violation, such as changing the unit’s use, will result in cancellation of the allocation and recovery of the property by state authorities.

