Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, has greenlit three new projects to operate within the private free zone system, with a combined investment of $207.38 million, according to a statement.

This comes as part of the state's strategy to maximize production capacity, boost exports, and enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products in global markets, while ensuring sustainable growth rates and providing new job opportunities.

With an investment cost of approximately $20 million, Alex Apparels will implement a ready-made garments factory in New Beni Suef’s medium-scale industries zone on a total area of 66,317 square meters.

The facility will export its full output, opening new horizons to global markets, while reinforcing Egypt's economy's ability to compete globally. It is expected to produce 40 million pieces of garments annually, with 30% local components, creating 9,000 jobs.

Located in New Alamein City, the second project will be established by Lead New Material on 468,510 square meters, with a total value of $108.88 million.

The factory will manufacture PVC flooring, panels, doors, windows, and fabricated wall works. It will employ 2,150 workers.

This project is committed to using a 30% local component from the start of production, contributing to deepening local supply chains and localizing the industry. Its production will be fully exported to strengthen the country's foreign exchange earnings.

The infrastructure and construction of this project are currently being prepared, with equipment installation and operational start-up expected to take place in early March 2026.

Finally, the cabinet approved the Alpine Egytex Textile Industries project, with total investments of $78.5 million in the Tenth of Ramadan industrial zone.

Covering a total area of 200,202 square meters, the project aims to employ nearly 4,000 workers, including 3,900 Egyptians, over 10 years.

It also plans to fully export its production and increase the local input ratio from 30% to 50% within the first five years of its construction and operation. The project is expected to commence operating within 18 months.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).